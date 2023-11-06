WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Elevate Your Day with Liberté's Premium Lingerie

READ MORE LESS

Founded in 2019 by veteran model Amber Tolliver, Liberté is a premium lingerie brand centered around thoughtfully constructed garments and undergarments. Liberté strives to inspire confidence by elevating everyday essentials to feel special and empowering, while not sacrificing on comfort and support.

Blending the time-honored crafts(wo)manship of early lingerie seamstresses, with cutting edge natural and high performance tech fabrics, Liberté is a modern lingerie brand for the modern woman, while also placing importance on the human touch and personalization that is so often lost in undergarment tailoring today.

Designed in New York from the finest Italian fabrics, and produced by highly skilled lingerie artisans internationally.