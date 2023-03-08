WATCH: Shop Essence Live - DeVonque Candles

READ MORE LESS

Our formulas and fragrances are passed down from generations. Its not just a candle – its OUR culture – from our ancestors.

Our formulas and fragrances are the birth child of Edward Solomon who was a Liberian immigrant that came to America from a family with a deep rich tradition of selling oils and other

products to merchants since the early 1900’s. He took these family traditions to America and

became the first person of color to earn a PHD in Chemistry at Columbia University.

Today we honor his legacy in the form of handcrafted candles in a natural soy base. The soy

base is a perfect blend as it carries non toxic products that do not harm the environment or the integrity of our natural oil blends passed down from generations.

Enjoy your candle and our culture – from our ancestors.