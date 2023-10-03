WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Choose Joy With Cajou Creamery

READ MORE LESS

Cajou represents the joy of choosing, preparing and eating real food, made from scratch. They reimagine ice cream as a healthy treat. Cajou consists of a chef with more than a decade of culinary expertise, topped with a public health attorney, swirled with two ice-cream loving kids and sprinkled with lots of love. Cajou is committed to making ice cream better, using real ingredients that are responsibly sourced. They are proud to offer our Pints of Joy from their hearts to your home and hope to change the ice cream game, one spoonful at a time. One love!