WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Check Out Dejha B a Black Owned Coloring Brand

Dejha B Coloring Products, a line of interactive and inspirational coloring books was created to fight that stigma and those statistics.

Dejha B Coloring is a creative brand that celebrates and represents Black women and children. Our products inspire artistic expression with beautifully illustrated pages, focusing on themes that resonate with Black communities. Dejha B Coloring is a joyful, therapeutic experience for all ages, promoting diversity and inclusivity. With a wide range of themes and designs, Dejha B Coloring encourages relaxation, and self-expression, of bringing intricate illustrations to life with colors.