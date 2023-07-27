WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Abeille Creations

READ MORE LESS

Melissa A. Mitchell is a powerhouse and a prominent Bahamian artist closing critical gaps in art, technology, and fashion worldwide. In just eight short years, the self-taught artist has earned international recognition and the attention of many high-powered and leading brands. This Miami, Florida native utilizes her ideas and creations to heal people through the happiness that only creating can bring. Her company, Abeille Creations (ABL), is unique and easy to identify, and Melissa’s impact is undeniable. She has created over 500 original art pieces and 40 larger-than-life murals.