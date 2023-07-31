WATCH: In My Feed - Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson To Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage

READ MORE LESS

Knowles, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26, ending her marriage of eight years to the 76-year-old actor. In her court filing, she cited the cause of the split as “irreconcilable differences” according to TMZ and said they’d been separated since Tuesday, July 25. The couple married in 2015 in a celebration on the water attended by his daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, Solange and son Julez (and her ex-husband Alan Ferguson) and many more star-studded guests.