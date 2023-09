READ MORE LESS

Raised in the Queensbridge Houses, Nas – born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones – used the lessons learned from his parents, along with his experiences growing up in the inner city, to create what many feel is the greatest hip-hop album of all-time. In celebration of Esco’s 50th birthday, as well as the release of Magic 3, here is a list of every Nas album, ranked.