Serena Williams Is Now A Co-Owner Of Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila Brand

Serena Williams has joined Michael Jordan as a co-owner of his Cincoro Tequila brand. Williams joins MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman as an investor.