READ MORE LESS

Gov. Gavin Newson signed a law that will fine schools for banning books and charge them for textbook replacements if the content does not comply with anti-discrimination legislation. “Remarkable that we’re living in a country right now in this banning binge, this cultural purge that we’re experiencing all throughout America and now increasingly here in the state of California, where we have school districts banning books, banning free speech, criminalizing librarians and teachers,” he said.