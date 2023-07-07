WATCH: In My Feed - John Legend Partners With Etsy To Create A Home Collection Co-Designed By Black Women

READ MORE LESS

Entertainer and entrepreneur, John Legend partnered with black women members of ETSY’s uplift makers program to co-design the limited edition line. “It’s important for me to fill my home with high-quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” says John Legend of his collection.“Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.” Take a look at some of the items from the collection.