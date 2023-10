READ MORE LESS

Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that from October 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, there were 27 to 54 million flu illnesses, with 300,000 to 650,000 flu hospitalizations in the U.S. — and experts are predicting a rise in influenza cases this year. Take a look at some of the ways to protect yourself from the upcoming cold and flu season.