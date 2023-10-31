WATCH: In My Feed - How To End Our Affair With Systemic Capitalism

READ MORE LESS

Malaika Jabali always knew she wanted to use her voice and her legal skills to question societal norms that stood against marginalized voices. Her first book, It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On, debuting on October 24, is an illustrated guide to embracing socialism—with stories that center revolutionaries of color. “The idea of free, government-funded health care is growing in popularity. But as with many of our social services, we can only have good things in limited ways or in temporary spurts, with the ever-looming threat that they will end.”