WATCH: In My Feed - Easy Ways To Get The Best Sleep Of Your Life In 2024

READ MORE LESS

According to the U.S. News & World Report Sleep Habits, Preferences Consumer Survey 2023, out of the 1,200 American adults surveyed about the quality of their sleep and sleep habits, (43%) of survey respondents said they experienced insomnia last year. Check out some of these tips to help you get better sleep.