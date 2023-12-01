Home • Videos WATCH: In My Feed - Check Out Some Some Of Our Favorite Looks At Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour Concert Film Premiere READ MORE LESS By Essence · Updated December 1, 2023 From Lori Harvey to Kelly Rowland, these celebrities showed up and SHOWED OUT at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California for “The Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” premiere. TOPICS: Beyonce Beyonce performs in Dubai Blue Ivy Carter coco jones Kelly Rowland Renaissance World Tour rwt victoria monét