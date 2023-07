WATCH: In My Feed - Black Women Are Especially Harmed By Unequal Pay, What Can We Do About It?

In today’s society, a Black woman who works full-time will make 67 cents on the dollar compared to a typical White, non-Hispanic man. Amid this harsh reality, Southern Black women face an even steeper hill, with many earning below 60 cents. In Mississippi for example, Black women earn only 57 cents for full time work and 51 cents when part-time work is factored in.