The American Library Association (ALA) released a new report last week revealing that “[t]he number of titles targeted for censorship surged 65 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching the highest levels ever documented by the American Library Association (ALA). The new numbers show efforts to censor 4,240 unique book titles in schools and libraries.” For added perspective, this almost doubles the 2022’s number of 2,571.