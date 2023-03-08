WATCH: Gluten-Free Mixes That Don’t Taste Like Cardboard

READ MORE LESS

There is nothing worse than eating nasty food! It’s especially harder for those who live with severe food allergies (like our founder Nubian). Having had food allergies her whole life, she has suffered through way too many undesirable eating experiences. The constant frustration, lack of flavor and weird textures prompted Nubian to start her own line of premium baking mixes. They are safe, easy AND delicious so you can actually enjoy eating them.

We take the guesswork out of allergen-safe baking by making delicious and easy mixes for people who have food allergies. The Pink Bakery is the 1st Premium Top Allergen-Free Mix Manufacturing Company. Certified gluten-free, Kosher and Top 8 allergen-free. Everything is naturally vegan and made in our dedicated and certified facility. Top 14 Allergen-Free.

