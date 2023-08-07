Home · Videos

WATCH: #FromTheFrontLines - Letoya Luckett Sheds Light Amidst the WGA/SAG AFTRA Strike

By Essence ·

The Greenleaf and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star tells us how she’s navigating the turbulence as a Black woman in Hollywood, the reality of residuals as a creative, and what the strike will mean for the future.

