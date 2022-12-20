WATCH: Donna’s Recipe Quick & Interesting Facts

READ MORE LESS

Tabitha and Gina started Donna’s Recipe in the midst of the pandemic while homeschooling and Tabitha’s consistent infectious videos shared around the world to uplift millions.

Donna is Tabitha’s hair, and we have a community of Donna’s cousins (the community names their own hair)

Gina Woods, co-founder of Donna’s Recipe, is a part of the New Voices Family with the Dennis Family. She considers Richelyna Hall, a loving business mentor and Richelyna is who initially made the introduction of Ulta to us.

Donna’s Recipe is sold in select countries worldwide including USA, Canada, UK and select countries in Africa.

We launched on January 1st 2021 and decided to fulfill the orders directly from our homes because of so many facilities still being closed.