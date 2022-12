READ MORE LESS

KeKe Palmer is going to be a mom! The multi-hyphenate actress debuted her baby bump on “Saturday Night Live” which she hosted for the first time. “I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she said with a laugh. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on.”