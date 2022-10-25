DOJ Notified Of Alleged Voter Intimidation In Arizona

OLIVIER TOURON/AFP

Six cases of alleged voter intimidation at drop box locations in Arizona have been referred to the Justice Department in Washington, ABC News reports.

While the midterm elections are exactly two weeks away, early voting options have been open for nearly two weeks across the state.

In a press release from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, she said, “Voter harassment may include gathering around ballot drop boxes questioning voters, brandishing weapons, taking pictures of people voting and following or chasing voters who are attempting to drop off their ballots, and it can all be considered voter intimidation. It is unacceptable.”

“I will continue to forward reports received to law enforcement, and I urge law enforcement to take action to protect voters from ongoing intimidation,” the Democratic nominee for governor said.

The reports of intimidation are tied to former President Donald Trump’s false and unfounded claims of voter fraud in 2020.

Clean Elections USA, a group that calls individuals to monitor drop box locations.

“We are looking for true Patriots to take a stand and watch the drop boxes. We want to gather video (and live witness evidence) of any ballot tampering that takes place in real time,” their website reads.

The complaints have included voters’ allegations that they were recorded and that their license plates were photographed as they dropped off ballots. Hobbs’ office said it also referred a report of election worker harassment to law enforcement Saturday.

In Phoenix, the sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix said Monday he’s stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters.

Deputies in Mesa responded to a call about two masked people carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests showing up at a voter drop box.

The retirees’ association, Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, noted that its members’ preference for using drop boxes makes them particularly likely to be subjected to the alleged intimidation. Latino voters organization, Voto Latino, said it was being forced to divert resources to educate its constituents on what the lawsuit calls the new “hostile” environment for voting.

According to CNN, both organizations are seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction that would bar the defendants “from gathering within sight of drop boxes; from following, taking photos of, or otherwise recording voters or prospective voters, those assisting voters or prospective voters, or their vehicles at or around a drop box; and from training, organizing, or directing others to do those activities.”