Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

1. HARRISON FOR THE WIN

Native South Carolinian Jaime Harrison is mounting a historic Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. For the first time this century, a liberal Democratic candidate has a real shot at the seat, according to forecasts

in the deep-red state.

2. VIRTUAL VISUAL ARTS

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is now offering an innovative way to visit the museum. The Pittsburgh-based enclave is giving visitors virtual tours of its Black art exhibits. Visit aacc-awc.org.

3. WE’VE GOT MAIL

Senator Kamala Harris doesn’t want Americans to have to choose between their health and their vote. That’s why the California legislator introduced the VoteSafe Act of 2020. The measure sets aside $5 billion to expand voting options, including early in-person voting and mail-in absentee ballots for every state.

4. A DIGITAL DINNER PARTY

Alex Hill, a Brooklyn-based amateur chef, is bringing people together through social media. Last year the HBCU grad (@justaddhot sauce_ on IG) launched Cooking With Friends, also on IG. The site is chock full of tutorials on how to make tasty meals on a budget.

5. IN IT TOGETHER

CariClub, a network connecting young professionals with nonprofits they might want to support, has teamed up with Charity Navigator for a fund based on community inclusion. The campaign aims to raise $500 million to address economic and health disparities in marginalized communities.

6. CUTENESS OVERLOAD

For the first time since launching its national search in 1928, Gerber has awarded the coveted title of Gerber baby to an adoptee. One-year-old Magnolia Earl (above) beat out 327,000 entrants for the role and will now represent the brand in marketing campaigns. The company says she “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.”

7. WE WERE HERE

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission is ensuring that the Black experience with the coronavirus pandemic will be recorded. Black Carolinians Speak will collect stories and visuals from the young and the old, to be added to the state’s Department of Archives and History.

8. BIDEN FOR BLACK AMERICA

Months away from the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden has outlined his plan for us. His proposal focuses on delivering equitable solutions to close racial gaps in health, education, environmental justice and wealth.

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on August 20, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

9. ON HISTORIC GROUND

The National Park Service has awarded $7.7 million in grants to 18 HBCUs. The funds, which were arranged by the Historic Preservation Fund, will go toward renovations that help to preserve consequential structures on campuses located throughout 12 states.

10. LET IT SINK IN

For more than 500,000 people residing in the U.S., regular hand- washing is a luxury and not readily available. That’s why activist Terence Lester is making sure the country’s homeless community has access to portable sinks. He’s staging pop-up sanitation stations in states from New York to California.