Multiple Fatalities After Mass Shooting In Virginia

Local news outlets have confirmed that a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart left multiple people dead late Tuesday night.

A call at 10:12 pm Tuesday reported the shooting. State senator Louise Lucas said in a statement, “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

According to one reporter, the shooter is now deceased.

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

The shooting comes less than a week after five people were killed in Colorado Springs, when suspect Anderson Lee Adrich, allegedly shot patrons at Club Q and injured at least 19 others.

The debate about gun safety was a major topic ahead of the midterms after elementary school students in Uvalde, TX and elderly customers at a Buffalo, NY grocery store were killed just over a week apart.

This story is breaking and will be updated.