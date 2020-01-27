US Embassy In Baghdad Hit By Rocket Fire

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States Embassy in Baghdad was hit by rocket fire with at least one striking a dining facility, causing minor building damage and injuring one person on Sunday, the New York Times reports.

The attack prompted swift reprimand from the Iraqi government, who said that Iraqi forces had been tasked to “search and investigate to prevent such attacks” while also arresting those behind the rocket fire.

“We denounce the continuation of these outlawed actions that have the goal of weakening the Iraqi state and violating its sovereignty and the sanctity of diplomatic missions on its soil,” Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

The attack comes after rising tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly after a separate rocket attack at a joint Iraqi-American base in Kirkuk left an Iraqi-American contractor dead, as well as the siege on the embassy which occurred in response to U.S. air raids that killed two dozen militia fighters on Sunday.

The ensuing retaliation, lead to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, which sparked fears of war.

