University Of Florida Eliminates All Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Positions To Comply With New State Regulations

All diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions at the University of Florida have been eliminated, and contracts associated with DEI have been halted, according to a memo released on Friday.

The university has also closed its Office of the Chief Diversity Officer and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors. A total of 13 full-time positions were terminated, and 15 administrative appointments were ended for faculty members, university spokesperson Cynthia Roldán Hernández told Forbes.

The University of Florida said the termination of the DEI positions is to comply with a Florida Board of Governors’ regulation on prohibited expenditures, according to the memo released by the school.

This move follows a broader trend of pushback against diversity in higher education institutions and corporations. The Florida state government has been actively regulating how race and gender are addressed in educational institutions. Earlier this year, Florida’s Board of Education announced a new rule banning public colleges from using federal funds for DEI programs, activities, and policies.

Last year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation defunding DEI programs at state public colleges. DeSantis celebrated the decision in a post, writing: “DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI, and I hope more states follow suit.”

The university plans to reallocate around $5 million in funds, previously allocated to DEI efforts, into a faculty recruitment fund, stating that it “will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity.”