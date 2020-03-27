American healthcare company, UnitedHealth Group is rolling out a self-administered coronavirus test. The news shared with ESSENCE this week, comes as America surpasses both China and Italy for confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Monday White House officials alluded to a game-changing, patient-administered COVID-19 test process during a daily coronavirus briefing. “There was a breakthrough today, and I think you’ll see this from the FDA, in — for all of those of you who are waiting for self-swabbing options, those are going to be available sometime this week, to be able to — individuals do their own tests,” White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said.

According to a press release, the test, which was developed by UnitedHealth Group and put through a trial in the state of Washington, accurately detected COVID-19 in more than 90 percent of positive patients. Researchers from UnitedHealth Group Research & Development and OptumCare say the rate is consistent with the clinician-administered tests now being used. The hope is that widespread adoption of what they’re calling a “less invasive test,” will reduce exposure for health care workers and improve overall testing efficiency across the country.

BREAKING: Study led by UnitedHealth Group R&D & @Optum clinicians shows self-administered swab test at medical or testing facilities is as effective in identifying #COVID19 infections: https://t.co/RdPbxLsWSA pic.twitter.com/LnLT0nqa3t — UnitedHealth Group (@UnitedHealthGrp) March 26, 2020 UnitedHealth Group posts about promising results from a 500-person study conducted within the last week. The swab-test will hopefully reduce the rate of spread of the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents the health care system with extraordinary challenges that need to be addressed quickly. While working on the front lines of our clinical care facilities in Washington state, Dr. Tu saw an opportunity to improve COVID-19 testing and rallied the expertise and resources of UnitedHealth Group to complete the study in less than one week,” said Ken Ehlert, chief scientific officer of UnitedHealth Group. “This is one of many ways we’re working across UnitedHealth Group, Optum and UnitedHealthcare to combat COVID-19 by providing the best care for patients, supporting the health care workforce, and enabling the health care system with new insights and solutions.”

ARLINGTON, VA – MARCH 18: A healthcare worker screens a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center have opened a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site for Arlington residents and county employees with a letter from a licensed health-care provider. The results for patients tested are estimated to be available in 5-7 days. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UnitedHealth Group’s test comes at a critical time for healthcare workers across the nation. Since the start of the pandemic, a number of nurses, doctors, and caretakers have fallen ill with the novel SARS strain. Many have also become casualties of the fast-spreading strain. Though the exact number of medical professionals who have died from the virus is unknown, healthcare workers have been vocal about the potential implications that servicing COVID-19 patients present.

