Donald Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum During DNC 

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be enjoying the Democratic National Convention very much, going on yet another rant against speakers on night 3 of activities, in all caps no less.

It all started when former President Barack Obama directly blasted Donald Trump, calling his predecessor with name as he acknowledged “I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

Donald Trump, Obama stated, has “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Well, that certainly got 45’s attention who launched into a quick Twitter tirade reviving his old false conspiracy theory that the Obama administration spied on him.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump tweeted.

He then lashed out Obama for maintaining neutrality during the nomination process.

“WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE?” Trump questioned. “WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

Later, when vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris took the stage and gave a rousing endorsement of her running mate Joe Biden, Trump struck out again tweeting, “BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

Harris has called out Biden for working on anti-busing legislation that would have prevented little Black girls much like herself from going to school. However, while slamming Biden on the policy, Harris also clearly stated that she did not think Biden was a racist.