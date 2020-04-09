Trump Says He’s ‘Amazed’ That Obama Hasn’t Endorsed Biden

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump was in full troll mode on Wednesday at the daily White House coronavirus briefing, questioning why former President Barack Obama has not endorsed his former partner, Joe Biden in the presidential election yet (especially now that he is the apparent nominee), and insinuating that Obama “knows something” about the former vice president.

“I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago,” Trump said, according to NBC. “He feels something is wrong. … It does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When’s it gonna happen? Why isn’t he? He knows something that you don’t know, that I think I know, that you don’t know.”

Trump also quipped that Obama would have to “come out at some point” and show support for his former VP because “he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years.”

However, Obama had said that he would not endorse any candidate until a nominee was selected.

It wasn’t the first divisive comment of the day that Trump made targeting Democrats.

When news broke that Sen. Bernie Sanders would end his bid for the presidency, Trump questioned why the former candidate would not give up his delegates.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

He also blamed Elizabeth Warren, or “thanked her” for Sanders’ suspended candidacy, tweeting that “If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every single state on Super Tuesday.”

Trump then reached out to Sanders’ supporters, telling them they should “TRADE!” and vote for him instead.

"The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!"