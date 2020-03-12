Trump Restricts Travel From Europe Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has drawn the disapproval of European officials after he “unilaterally” decided on a temporary travel ban to most of Europe amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“The Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the European Union wrote in a brief statement, according to the Washington Post. “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.”

Trump announced his decision on Wednesday night while addressing the nation. The ban will take effect at midnight on Friday and will last 30 days.

The ban does not include Britain.

“I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus,” Trump said.

Trump’s announcement came the evening after the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The viral coronavirus has invaded and infected 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people.