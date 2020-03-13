Trump Slams CDC, Blames Obama For Slow Coronavirus Response

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was in his feelings bright and early Friday morning, lashing out at the CDC for its “inadequate and slow” testing system for a large scale pandemic, while trying to blame the Obama Administration for the CDC’s shortcomings.

“For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” Trump ranted in his early morning tweet. “It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped.”

He then quipped that President Obama “made changes that only complicated things further,” pointing to the Obama Administration’s response to the swine flu, H1N1, which Trump described as a “full scale disaster.”

He accused the administration of doing nothing to fix the CDC’s testing problem.

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” he added. “The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”

…. Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Trump didn’t say exactly how he thought the Obama Administration made things more complicated.

But the situation is dire as the system is not working now, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases testified at a House hearing on Thursday.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” he said, according to NBC News. “That is a failing. Let’s admit it.”

