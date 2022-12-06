What You Should Know About The Trial Of Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson

Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images

The trial of Aaron Dean, a former police officer who killed a 28-year-old Black woman in her home in 2019, began on Monday, over three years after the incident.

Atatiana Jefferson was in her home on Oct. 12, 2019 playing video games with her nephew when officers arrived, scanned the perimeter of Jefferson’s home, and shot and killed her. Dean’s attorney argues that he saw a gun pointed at him before shooting her.

A neighbor told reporters at the time that he called the police on a non-emergency line for a “welfare check” after he noticed a door open.

“I called my police department for a welfare check. No domestic violence, no arguing, nothing that they should have been concerned about as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor’s house,” he said. “She wasn’t a threat.”

James Smith said he saw the lights on and front doors open at his neighbor’s home overnight. He said he called a non emergency number for a wellness check. Smith said minutes later he heard a gunshot. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/7XYsVBCFz2 — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) October 12, 2019

According to a family attorney, Jefferson graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014 with a biology degree and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales.

Here’s the news in a nutshell.