Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report Sunday of an alleged sexual assault incident involving Trey Songz at a Las Vegas hotel, NBC News reports.

According to police, no arrests have been and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Songz has been the subject of other accusations of inappropriate behavior, including what actress Keke Palmer called “sexual intimidation” from the R&B singer in a series of tweets.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, co-host DJ Envy asked Palmer if the incident was a misunderstanding.”It wasn’t a misunderstanding,” Palmer asserted on-air.

Keke Palmer Talks About The Trey Songz Accusations “If I say something , its not for no reason and I feel like so many times when black woman say things nobody gives a s**t” Posted by Angela Yee on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

“First of all, I love Black people…I’m not gonna try and ever tear nobody down, tear no Black man down…So if I say something, I’m saying something for a reason,” she added.

In the tweets, she recalled Songz including her in a music video without her consent. “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” she said. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.”

Last year, a Georgia woman referred to as Jane Doe sued Songz for “plac[ing] his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into JANE DOE’S vagina without her consent or permission.” The incident allegedly occurred at a Miami nightclub on Jan. 1, 2018.

NBC News reports that a representative for Trey Songz declined to comment on the investigation on Tuesday.