Travis McMichael Said ‘F–king N–ger’ After Ahmaud Arbery Was Shot

Glynn County Sheriff's Office

Turns out Travis McMichael, one of the men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, said a racial slur even as Arbery lay on the ground dying from the shotgun wounds he sustained.

This information came to light during a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning for Gregory Michael, 64, and his son 34-year-old Travis McMichael.

According to NBC News, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Richard Dial said that another defendant in the case, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded Arbery’s brutal killing, heard the younger McMichael declare “F–king N–ger” after Arbery had been shot.

The McMichael’s are both facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault for their role in Arbery’s death. Bryan, the duo’s neighbor, who was arrested two weeks later but was not present at the hearing is facing charges of felony murder and attempted false imprisonment.

Attorney S. Lee Merrit shared video of the agent’s testimony, noting the use of the slur.

“[Arbery’s] parents are doing their best to maintain their composure as we get through all the horrible details of their son’s murder,” he wrote on Twitter.

#AhmaudArbery’s parents are doing their best to maintain their composure as we get through all of the horrible details of their son’s murder. pic.twitter.com/K9VMA0vdpz — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 4, 2020

Merritt called for this information to “be instructive to the FBI Investigation into Federal Hate Crime Charges.”

GBI investigators learned Travis McMichael shouted “fucking nigger” while standing over #AhmaudArbery’s body after they made the decision to arrest.



This new evidence should be instructive to the FBI investigation into Federal Hate Crime Charges. — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 4, 2020

Last month, the DOJ announced that it would be investigating Arbery’s death as a hate crime, as well as investigating the two district attorneys who recused themselves from the case due to connections to the McMichaels.