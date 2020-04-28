UsAgainstCovid Community Service Announcement Aims To Save Black Lives

In the United States, African Americans are dying at devastatingly higher rates from COVID-19. It’s why Toyota Motor North America says it’s shifting its focus from selling cars to saving Black lives amid the pandemic.

“Toyota has strong beliefs in diversity and inclusion, and with the promise to give back to the communities in which we operate and respect all people, we partnered with high-profile celebrities to bring an important prevention message for these vulnerable populations,” said Christopher Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources for Toyota Motor North America. “We’re proud of this CSA and hopeful it will make a meaningful impact as we work together to resume our daily lives.”

The community service announcement dubbed #UsAgainstCOVID features celebrities like Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, The Real host Loni Love, Cedric the Entertainer, and singer Justine Skye. Toyota says they enlisted their help to “bring awareness and credible information to the African American and Hispanic communities, who are among the hardest hit by the virus.”

In a tweet, Loni Love shared, “There is no doubt that communities of color are being hit hardest by Covid19. In response to these realities, @Toyota is joining the conversation by directing dollars to organizations specifically for initiatives helping communities of color.” She hashtagged the tweet, #UsAgainstCOVID.

Those featured in the CSA have one important message: let’s do what we can as a community to save lives. That includes staying at home. Maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and hand protection, and washing your hands often. “The more we follow these simple steps,” the CSA says, “the more friends and loved ones we can save in the fight against COVID.”

Justine Skye is one of the many Black voices featured in Toyota’s #UsAgainstCovidCampaign ad.

Toyota’s messaging follow’s the brand’s decision to pull advertising for its March sales event to run a national ad campaign titled “We’re here for you” which tells of their mission to assist those in need with essential supplies, emergency relief and on-going support to local organizations and non-profits.