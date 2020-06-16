New Details Emerge In Murder Of Activist Toyin Salau

On Tuesday, new details emerged in the murder of Florida activist Toyin Salau. ESSENCE previously reported that the 19-year-old, who had become a well-known face at protests following the death of George Floyd and Tony McDade, was found dead at a home in Tallahassee. Police are now confirming that Salau was involved in a double homicide that also took the life of Tallahassee resident Mary Sims.

In a phone call to ESSENCE and a press release detailing the new developments, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said that the sexual assault suspect Salau tweeted about just hours before her death, is likely not involved in her killing. They do however have a suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. in custody, and believe he is the man responsible for both Sims’ and Salau’s death. Police say they apprehended Glee in Orlando after he fled Tallahassee following his alleged crimes.

Aaron Glee Jr. (pictured) is suspected of killing Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau and Mary Sims in Tallahassee before fleeing to Orlando. He has been arrested and charged in the women’s murders. (Photo: Orange County Florida Public Records)

Sims and Salau were both reported missing separately by their families last week. When officers went to Sims’ home to follow up on the report filed on the 75-year-old’s behalf, they say they found her residence “ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing.” Information gathered from the investigation into her disappearance led officers to a home occupied by Glee, who had departed for Orlando by bus before authorities arrived. The body of Sims and Salau were found inside. Orlando police apprehended Glee and took him into custody on Sunday, June 14. He has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

In a statement, the Tallahassee Police Department said, “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to their families and all those who knew them through their individual volunteer work. Each woman was passionate about improving the lives of others. With Salau protesting for justice and policy change with Movement 850 and Sims serving the elderly with AARP.” The TPD also pledged their support and added that they were committed to bringing the person responsible for their murders to justice.

Police are asking anybody with information to call the TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.