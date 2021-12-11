Up To 100 People May Have Died After Tornadoes Tore Through Multiple States

Heavy damage in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Up to 100 people are estimated to have died after more than 30 tornadoes were reported in at least six states late Friday and early Saturday.

An area stretching “more than 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky might have been hit by one violent, long-track twister,” as per CNN.

At least 50 people in Kentucky alone may have died. In the southwestern Kentucky city of Mayfield, a tornado hit a candle factory with about 110 people inside. “We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” the governor said.

Video footage shows the devastating damage after the storm hit Mayfield.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, a city outside St. Louis, at least two people were killed after an Amazon warehouse collapsed.

Tornadoes have also been reported in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Meteorologists believe there was one long-track tornado among the dozens of reported tornadoes, and it could be the longest one traveled since 1925.

Severe weather will possibly “continue over the weekend as the system moves east, stretching from northern Louisiana up to southern Ohio early Saturday,” local ABC news affiliate KAKE reports.