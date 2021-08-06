Son Of Comedian Tony Baker And 2 Others Killed In Reported Street Racing Tragedy

Three young people were killed, and two others seriously injured in a fiery multi-car wreck that occurred in Burbank late Tuesday night that investigators believe was caused by street racing.

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, the 21-year-old-son of comedian Tony Baker, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were ejected from their silver Volkswagen when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing, Burbank police said in a press release Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died accidentally of “multiple blunt force injuries.” The fourth occupant “sustained serious injuries,” police said, and was taken to a local trauma center.

Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the crash, according to local sources. In a preliminary report, a driver behind the wheel of a gray Kia was racing with a driver in a black Mercedes Benz when the driver of the silver Volkswagen carrying Baker attempted to make a left turn. That resulted in a vicious collision.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said. “We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous. We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis.”

A four-block section of Glenoaks Boulevard was shut down between Cambridge Drive and Tuffs Avenue for several hours. An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been made so far.