The Life And Legacy Of Music Legend Tina Turner Is Being Celebrated In A New Comic Book

Tina Turner’s legacy is being recognized and celebrated in a unique way through a new comic book. The comic book, released on November 24 by TidalWave Comics, commemorates the life and legacy of the “Queen Of Rock And Roll.”

Released in celebration of what would have been Turner’s 84th birthday on November 26, the comic book delves beyond her musical achievements to highlight her personal victories and resilience and create new ways for long- time fans and new audiences to engage with her story.

The comic book, titled “Tribute: Tina Turner,” was written by author Michael Frizell. It explores Turner’s artistic journey, her tumultuous marriage with Ike Turner, and her successful post-divorce career. It aims to provide a holistic view of the artist’s life.

“The Tribute comic book series is dedicated to preserving the legacies of beloved entertainers who have left us,” said TidalWave’s publisher, Darren G. Davis, in a press release. “It serves as a heartfelt tribute to those individuals who have left an indelible mark on our world.”

In addition to the comic book, Tina Turner’s life story has been depicted in various mediums, including the 1993 film “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” starring Angela Bassett, and a Broadway musical titled “Tina.”

This new title and others in the “Tribute series,” featuring icons like Prince and Whitney Houston, are now available for purchase online. The series serves as a heartfelt tribute to entertainers who have left an indelible mark on the world.