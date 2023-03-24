Timeless Lingerie Trends From Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty

We’ve noticed that lingerie is something you can wear either beneath or as part of the ensemble itself, both in or out of the bedroom. It’s made to make you feel sexy and empowered, and most importantly, it should make you feel comfortable. There are trends within the lingerie space that are more than just trends but actually timeless essentials. Savage X Fenty’s finger is on the pulse when it comes to this because not many super sexy lingerie brands have picked up on these trends/essentials.

Take a look below at the two essentials below.

Stockings

Now maybe you’re not one to wear stockings but remember that this isn’t just something to wear in the bedroom. Stockings are very useful and chic little accessories to add to an outfit as well. Think a blazer over a very mini dress, add stockings to wear with your heels, and it’s a look.

Stockings are the one accessory other than jewelry that some people wear all the time. Also, there’s no age limit to this accessory. You can really wear stockings for just about any occasion.

Teddies

We all remember bodysuits and their big wave, but teddies are the blueprint. Teddies have been around since the early 20th century, making them the original bodysuit. Styling a teddy outside of intimate wear is a fun task because this lacy piece comes in so many iterations and can be layered in so many different ways.

For a casual look, try styling a teddy with jeans and a light coat over it. Or try a blazer, leather jacket, or even a cardigan to layer over it. For a formal look, try styling a teddy with a satin skirt or a tight-knit skirt to play with textures. What’s great about a teddy is that it’s gorgeous on all body types, and the many ways to style them are endless.

If you want to try styling these two essentials, Savage X Fenty has them available on savagexfenty.com.