The Weeknd Partnered With This Non-Profit To Give Homeless Children Laptops, Internet And More

Music superstar The Weeknd has partnered with the organization School on Wheels to support more than 1,000 students experiencing homelessness.

“We are over the moon to share the news that Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye will be supporting over 1000 of our students with technology, tutoring, and mentoring,” the Los Angeles-based organization posted on Instagram announcing the partnership.

School on Wheels has been working to enhance educational opportunities for some of the most disadvantaged children in the city for over 30 years.

Through his generous donation, The Weeknd will support critical programs, such as the School on Wheels Literacy Program, which provides in-person tutoring and essential tools for children aged 5-8 learning to read and write.

Additionally, the contribution will assist students experiencing homelessness in their goal to graduate high school in 2024, addressing the challenge of only 68% of unhoused students typically completing their high school education.

The donation will also enable the organization to provide laptops, Chromebooks, internet access, and software to hundreds of students experiencing homelessness. With that, they hope to bridge the digital divide “exacerbated by the pandemic-induced shift to online learning.”

The Grammy award winner is no stranger to giving back. According to Billboard.com, The Weeknd recently donated $2.5 million to provide four million meals to Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund. In 2020, he donated $1 million to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and $500,000 to nonprofit organizations committed to racial equality.