Tampon Tax Back Coalition

Leading period care brands, including Black-owned company, The Honey Pot, along with August, Cora, DIVA, Here We Flow, LOLA, Rael, and Saalt have partnered up to announce The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.

You might not know, but in many states, a “luxury” tax is being imposed when you buy menstrual care products.

In September, Texas became “the 24th state in the country, as well as District of Columbia, to remove what is colloquially known as the ‘tampon tax,’” The New York Times reports. Egregiously, in 21 of the states that still have menstrual product taxes, “other products, like Viagra, candies and condoms, are generally not [taxed].”

But today on International Day of the Girl, The Tampon Tax Back Coalition has launched the website (http://www.tampontaxback.com/). From now on, if you purchase any of these brand’s products, both in-store or online, you can get reimbursed for this unfair tax.

As Texas state Senator Joan Huffman said, “Every woman knows that these products are not optional.” “They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt,” continued Huffman.

For years, Black entrepreneur Beatrice Dixon suffered from chronic bacterial vaginosis. Dixon says she “created The Honey Pot [Company] to solve for what other brands wouldn’t – feminine care, powered by herbs.”

As Dixon told ESSENCE, “Period inequities are real. A lot of times we hear about period inequities in other countries, but every city in America has [them].”

“I would venture to say that most people probably don’t know that they’re being taxed the luxury tax, and I would even venture to say that the majority of humans don’t even know that that’s a thing,” added Dixon.

It’s better late than never, and Dixon is glad this is finally becoming a more openly discussed topic. “Now that we’re having these rich conversations, it provides a way for people to be even more informed,” says Dixon.

Dixon echoed Huffman’s sentiments, “Because it is ridiculous that we’re taxed on luxury taxes if we can’t help having a period.” “It’s called the tampon tax even though it really affects any menstrual care products that you buy,” Dixon clarified.

Ultimately, Dixon is hopeful about this historical and powerful moment. These brands, who are competitors in this space, have come together to fight what they perceive as an unjust cause at a really pivotal moment in time.

“There’s a lot of our customers that may use products from some of our other comrades. I just wanted to say, it’s a really beautiful thing,” commented Dixon. The goal?: for everyone with a period to have access.