Law Requiring Stylists To Learn How To Treat Textured Hair Will Soon Take Effect In New York. Here's What You Should Know

Hair stylist braiding a clients hair in a beauty salon.

All cosmetology students in New York state must now learn how to style textured hair. Cosmetology state board licensing must include training and testing in all hair types and textures for students to complete their programs as a result of the new law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul last November.

This legislative move aims to address long-standing disparities and biases in cosmetology education, where training often focuses on straight hair textures, neglecting the needs of individuals with curly, coily, or kinky hair.

Senate Bill S6528 will take full effect in April. Here’s what you should know about it.

Here’s What The New Law Means

The main goal of Bill S6528 is to diversify cosmetology school education to equip all students — regardless of race — with the knowledge to work with every hair texture. As the legislation states, the “bill would require cosmetologists and natural hairstylists to, under regulations promulgated by the secretary of state, complete certain training, as well as include questions on license examinations, regarding the provision of services to individuals with all hair types — including, but not limited to, various curl and wave patterns, hair strand thicknesses, and volumes of hair — as a condition of licensure.”

The six-month timeline between the law’s passage and its effective date in April is meant to give cosmetology schools a time frame to update their curricula to meet the new requirements.

Here’s Who Advocated To Pass The Law

The legislation requiring cosmetology state board licensing to include training, education and testing on all hair types and textures was sponsored by New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey and New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages.

“The current standards in the cosmetology industry often do not adequately prepare professionals to work with diverse hair textures. This knowledge gap disproportionately impacts women and girls of color with textured hair who face challenges in finding services that meet their needs, said Bailey, who also worked alongside coalitions like The Natural Hairstyle and Braid Coalition (NHBC) and others to pass the CROWN Act of 2019 in the State.

“My bill, S6528, seeks to change this by empowering cosmetologists to work with all hair textures and requiring that education and testing for cosmetologists or natural hair stylists includes the provision of services to individuals with all hair types and textures,” he added.

For bill S6528A to become law, four industry organizations were instrumental in advocating for it, including Professional Beauty Association, in conjunction with Texture Education Collective (TEC), founded by Aveda, DevaCurl, and L’Oréal USA.

“This is a huge step in advancing hair inclusivity in the State of New York,” Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, Professional Beauty Association said in a statement. “As a result of this law, stylists will now receive comprehensive, inclusive hair education that will help to foster safe and positive experiences for all customers to feel welcomed, valued, understood and seen when receiving hair services. We look forward to bringing this important progress to other states soon.”

The advocacy of the four organizations built upon an existing 2017 law spearheaded by New York State Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, which requires New York State to appoint a professional hairstylist to serve on the New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to advise the state on cosmetology curriculum issues. Now every cosmetology student will learn how to style all textures of all kinds.

“New York is a melting pot filled with diversity and inclusive culture which is appreciated throughout the world – it’s our duty as policymakers to protect that,” Pretlow said in a statement about the law. “I’m proud that my 2017 law is a part of the growing foundation in strengthening our states’ standards in making everyone feels nothing short of valued and empowered. Congratulations to Governor Hochul, Senator Bailey, Assemblywoman Solages, PBA and TEC for making this foundation that much stronger,” he added.

Ways to Implement The Law

The Professional Beauty Association’s Texture Education Collective will provide assistance and resources to support cosmetology schools in implementing these changes.

This collective effort will help schools develop and integrate new educational modules, update teaching materials, and ensure that hands-on training incorporates diverse mannequins and hair models.