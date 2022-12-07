U.S. Will Extend Temporary Protected Status For Haitians

03

Here’s What Else You Should Know

The Biden administration has previously faced backlash for its treatment of Haitian migrants. In the fall of 2021 news footage showing mounted border patrol agents charging their horses at and appearing to whip at Haitian migrants in the small Texas town of Del Rio caused a major uproar and calls for change. An investigation revealed that the agents had dispersed Haitian migrants using unnecessary force. However, it did not find evidence that the agents struck anyone with their reins. Following the events in Del Rio, the US started deporting a large number of Haitians. Since the beginning of the year, the majority of Haitians who have crossed into the country have been granted entry at authorized ports of entry, where the Biden administration has been granting humanitarian exceptions to Title 42, a public health order that allows the United States to deport particular migrants.