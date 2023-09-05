Massachusetts Teen Dies After Taking Part In The Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

GoFundMe

A 14-year-old boy from Massachusetts died Friday hours after participating in the “One Chip Challenge,” a viral social media trend the teen’s family believes contributed to his sudden death.

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, took part in the challenge, which involves consuming an extremely spicy chip from the Paqui brand. After eating the spicy chip at school, Wolobah developed a stomach ache.

He was picked up by his family and brought home, where he started to feel better. However, he later passed out as he was preparing to leave for basketball tryouts, NBC 10 Boston reports. According to the station, Wolobah was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of Wolobah’s death has not been confirmed, and autopsy results are pending. His mother, Lois, believes that complications from consuming the spicy chip may have contributed to her son’s sudden death.

Participants in the”One Chip Challenge” challenge attempt to eat an extremely spicy chip without drinking or eating anything else for relief. The Paqui brand, which produces the chip, warns on its website that eating the chip could have adverse medical effects and advises seeking medical assistance if individuals experience trouble breathing, fainting, or prolonged nausea.

The chip contains Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper, known for their extreme spiciness. The Paqui brand recommends that the chip should only be eaten by adults.

“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch eyes or other sensitive areas,” the brand states.

Worcester public school officials expressed their condolences and described Harris Wolobah as a rising star in their community. Medical experts noted that consuming extremely spicy foods can lead to a range of reactions, from mouth and lip burning to more severe symptoms like chest pain or palpitations.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Tashia Roberts, who says she is Wobolah’s cousin, to help the family cover funeral expenses.