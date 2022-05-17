Target Offers Progress Report on Their Commitment To Spend $2 Billion With Black-Owned Businesses

Following the social justice uprising of summer 2020, many corporations made big promises to support the Black community in righting some of the glaring wrongs imposed on us for years.

Target was among that group. Now, more than two years later, they’re offering insight into their progress.

Target® Corporation recently shared an update how they are tracking against some of the goals they outlined in its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment plan to invest more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025.

“At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands at Target, working with Black designers and suppliers and increasing visibility through our marketing,” said Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer, and founding REACH committee member in a news release. “While there’s more to be done, our team has approached this critically important work with passion and conviction, and we are on track to meet the goals we established to advance racial equity through the full impact of our company. We will continue to ensure Black-owned businesses have a seat at the table so that all guests feel welcomed and represented when they shop at Target – and we’ll bring transparency to the progress we’re making to create lasting change for retail and beyond.”

Among one of its most ambitious goals is its pledge to invest $2 billion into Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025. According to the report, investments with Black-owned brands have increased by more than 50% compared to 2020.

Per a news release, Target now offers more than 100 Black-owned brands for guests to shop and have also expanded collaborations with Black designers including Justina Blakeney, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, Christian Robinson and Hilton Carter.