26 Years After Dropping Out Of College To Pursue Acting, Tabitha Brown Earns An Honorary Degree

Nearly 30 years after leaving college, Tabitha Brown has a degree under her belt.

The vegan business mogul shared in a heartfelt message on Instagram that she’d been honored by the Savannah College of Art & Design, making it a truly full-circle moment.

“In 1997 I attended International Fine Arts College to study fashion design,” she wrote. ‘Halfway through the first semester all I could think about was acting and performing!”

“On a Wednesday night around 1am I woke up and called my daddy and said “Daddy you need to come get me, I’m wasting your money. I’m supposed to be an actress! He didn’t try to talk me out of it, he simply said ‘I’ll be down there Saturday morning to pick you up.❤️. That Saturday morning I got in my daddy’s car and said “Daddy I’m sorry I’m quitting, but I promise you, one day I’m going to be famous and when that happens I will do fashion then, but for now I gotta pursue this passion for performing! Well that was 1997 and I’ve been pursuing entertainment ever since! Last year I debuted my first clothing line with @target and my daddy was right by my side!!”

She went on to explain that on June 2, the arts college presented her with an honorary doctorate’s degree.

“Daddy was right by my side!!! Daddy you never knew what my crazy dreams were inside my head, but you never stopped believing in me!! I love you Daddy, this one is for you.”

Brown has built an impressive empire that includes a clothing line, cook wear, restaurants, hair care and multiple brand endorsements.