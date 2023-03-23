Here’s What Happened At SXSW 2023

The annual tech, film, and music conference known as SXSW returned to Austin, TX last week, bringing talent from various industries together for premieres, panels, and demonstrations of all that’s new and next at the theater, on the airwaves, and in technology.

From Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19, sightings of stars like Ciara, Daveed Diggs, and more abounded across the Austin Convention Center.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 17: (L-R) Jaylen Barron, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Candice Nicholas-Lippman attend the “Blindspotting” season 2 premiere at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS: In this image released on March 15, Ayo Edebiri receives an IMDb STARmeter Award at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

By day, premiere events and talkback discussions took place for Season 2 of Blindspotting, an awards ceremony for comedic actress Ayo Edebiri, and discussions of the power of tech in hygiene products with Ciara and Unlimited by Degree.

By night, Chlöe was spotted giving a crowd-rocking performance at Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase, while SXSW famed Midnighters premieres saw a breakout performance from Aussie actress Sophie Wilde in the upcoming supernatural horror chiller Talk To Me.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Sophie Wilde attends “Talk To Me ” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW)

Austin-based company C4 Energy returned as the official energy drink partner of SXSW for the second year in a row, bringing their mission of helping creatives drive innovation and achieve their goals through a lineup of energy drinks formulated to sharpen mental focus and elevate alertness to the prime audience of creators in downtown Austin.

To celebrate, the brand customized a unique consumer experience, the C4 Smart House, which energized festival attendees with a set of creative and inspirational activations that left participants with a renewed sense of focus on the moments that matter to them and a few personalized souvenirs. Attendees were treated to a live DJ performance by Austin Millz and an appearance by Lil Yachty.