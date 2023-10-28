The Suspect In The Maine Mass Shooting That Killed 18 People Was Found Dead After Two-Day Search

Robert Card is seen in an undated photo. Lewiston Police Department

The suspect in Wednesday’s massacre that killed at least 18 people and injured 13 in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, authorities confirmed Friday night.

After a two-day manhunt following mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille, Robert Card was found deceased and no longer posed a threat to the community, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office later said in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement officials received over 530 tips during a two-day manhunt for Card. He was found in the woods in an area near the recycling center from which he had been recently fired, according to CNN.

“Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement Friday night. “When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women.”

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.

At a press conference Friday, Maine authorities announced the names of all 18 victims who were killed in the tragedy. “The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “It is often said that our state is ‘one big, small town’ because Maine is such a close-knit community.

The Maine shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year and the deadliest since the Uvalde school tragedy. According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 566 mass shootings have occurred across the country this year.