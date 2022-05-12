John Lamparski/ Getty Images

The man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month has been indicted on a terrorism charge.

Frank James was charged last week with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, Reuters reports.

If convicted on the terrorism charge, James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

The 62-year-old is accused of setting off two smoke bombs inside a subway car in Brooklyn moments before opening fire on fellow passengers with a semi-automatic handgun. He was arrested about 30 hours later in Manhattan, thanks to tips from residents.

The April 10 attack wounded ten people and injured thirteen others as they tried to escape the smoke-filled train, according to Reuters. It’s the latest in a string of violent crimes taking place on America’s largest metropolitan transit system. Recently there have been several instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks from station platforms.

James is being reportedly being held without bail and no arraignment has been scheduled at this time per the U.S. attorney’s office for New York’s Eastern District.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. However, according to CNN old YouTube videos of James show him talking about violence, mass shootings and criticizing New York City Mayor Eric Adams.