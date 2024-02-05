Tobe Nwige And Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Kick Off The Super Bowl With “Excessive Celebration (Touchdown in Vegas)” Campaign Rap

It’s officially Super Bowl week — so you know what that means. Las Vegas, the Official Host City of Super Bowl LVIII is welcoming fans and tourists to the city, in the most “excessive” way possible. The city is no stranger to lavish events and celebrity-driven experiences (especially coming off the heels of the recent Formal 1), but this celebration is different as it will be Vegas’ first foray into hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

To help kick off the celebration, Vegas has enlisted (in an unlikely pairing) Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe and former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (who has also seen one Super Bowl during his playing career).

The track, called “Excessive Celebration,” is available on Spotify and other music streaming platforms, along with the rest of Nwigwe’s music. The accompanying music video, includes re-creations of some of Johnson’s most iconic on-field moments, including his impromptu marriage proposal, river dance, and his unforgettable Hall of Fame jacket moment. The music video was shot in iconic locations across Las Vegas including Allegiant Stadium, Caesars Palace, Fremont Street Experience among others. The accompanying soundtrack includes an original track by artist and actor Nwigwe, who also was once a college football star being considered for the NFL Draft.

The song even accompanies a petition on Change.org further encouraging the excessiveness and lavishness that Vegas has to offer, and it’s already amassed over 7500 signatures.

“Whether you are on the Strip, in the stadiums, or just here for a good time, Las Vegas will forever be the home of excessive celebration,” reads the petition in part.

The video and larger campaign were ideated and produced by R&R Partners, the brand agency of record for the LVCVA.

In addition to the unofficial Super Bowl anthem currently having a moment, Vegas’ Big Game is shaping up to be the most in-demand Super Bowl of all time between driving the most expensive hotel rates in game history and average tickets now costing nearly $11,000.